Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Livestock Perish in Kishtwar Landslide

A landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar claimed the lives of numerous livestock, including sheep and goats. The incident occurred near the Hasti bridge when shepherds were moving their animals through the area. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported. Rescue operations are ongoing to assess the full extent of the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Livestock Perish in Kishtwar Landslide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of many livestock, such as sheep and goats, on Wednesday, according to official reports.

The incident took place near the Hasti bridge while a group of shepherds was herding their livestock across the region. Luckily, the shepherds emerged unscathed, although numerous animals were trapped beneath the debris.

Confirmation of the exact number of lost livestock will be possible only after the completion of ongoing rescue operations. The landslide occurrence was preceded by fresh snowfall in higher regions and rainfall in the plains over recent days.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026