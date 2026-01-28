Tragedy Strikes: Livestock Perish in Kishtwar Landslide
A landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar claimed the lives of numerous livestock, including sheep and goats. The incident occurred near the Hasti bridge when shepherds were moving their animals through the area. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported. Rescue operations are ongoing to assess the full extent of the loss.
A devastating landslide in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of many livestock, such as sheep and goats, on Wednesday, according to official reports.
The incident took place near the Hasti bridge while a group of shepherds was herding their livestock across the region. Luckily, the shepherds emerged unscathed, although numerous animals were trapped beneath the debris.
Confirmation of the exact number of lost livestock will be possible only after the completion of ongoing rescue operations. The landslide occurrence was preceded by fresh snowfall in higher regions and rainfall in the plains over recent days.
