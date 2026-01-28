Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Tamil Nadu's Response on Defamatory Protests Against Justice

The Supreme Court of India has asked the Tamil Nadu government to respond to protests against Justice G R Swaminathan, who faced caste and religion-based defamatory remarks after permitting the lighting of 'Karthigai Deepam'. The protests allegedly aimed at disturbing social harmony and provoking unrest.

Updated: 28-01-2026 15:21 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government concerning protests that allegedly involved caste and religion-based defamatory remarks against Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madras High Court.

A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale issued notices to the state government and police authorities, directing them to submit a status report. A hearing is scheduled for February 2.

Protests were reportedly held by ruling DMK-supported parties, and others, following Justice Swaminathan's order allowing the lighting of 'Karthigai Deepam'. Allegedly aimed at disturbing social harmony, the plea calls for strict legal action against the responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

