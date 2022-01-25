France's Macron to talk to Putin on Friday about Ukraine
Updated: 25-01-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:07 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone on Friday and that he wanted clarification on Moscow's intentions over Ukraine.
Macron also said that U.S-Russia talks over the Ukraine were a "good thing" but that they were yet to show any clear results.
