Chancellor Scholz defends Germany's engagement in Ukraine crisis

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:18 IST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday defended Germany's record on supporting Ukraine, responding to criticism of Berlin's refusal to follow other Western countries in sending Kyiv lethal weapons to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion.

"We have done a great deal to actively support economic development and democratic development in Ukraine," he told a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, adding that there were historical reasons for Germany's refusal to send lethal weapons to war zones.

"We feel responsible, for example, for ensuring that Ukraine remains a (gas) transit country," he added. "Ukraine knows it can rely on Germany."

