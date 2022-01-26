Left Menu

U.S. calls Russian decision to add Navalny to list of 'terrorists and extremists' disturbing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 01:57 IST
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said Russia's decision to add jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a handful of his allies to an official list of "terrorists and extremists" was disturbing, and it again called for Navalny's immediate and unconditional release.

"This latest designation represents a new low in Russia's continuing crackdown on independent civil society," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

