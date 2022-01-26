Left Menu

Good to be recognized for one's public service even by Govt of other side: Tharoor while congratulating Ghulam Nabi Azad for Padma Bhushan

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday congratulated Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after the latter was conferred the Padma Bhushan. Taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tharoor said, "It is good to be recognized for one's public service even by a government of the other side."

"Warm congratulations to Ghulam N Azad on his Padma Bhushan. It is good to be recognized for one's public service even by a government of the other side," Tharoor tweeted. Lauding the senior Congress leader Azad's contribution to the causes dear to him, the Prime Minister said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House." (ANI)

