UP polls: Cong candidate carries deity's idol while filing nomination

He is my saarthi charioteer and he will ensure my victory, the 33-year-old candidate said.Impressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadras Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon campaign, Singh paid a visit to the Congress general secretary and was soon confirmed as the party candidate from Budaun Sadar.Her name figured in the first list announced by Priyanka Gandhi.Talking to PTI after submitting her nomination papers, Singh said she had previously carried the idol of Laddu Gopal, a child form of Lord Krishna, while filing her nomination for the zila panchayat elections last year.

Congress candidate from Budaun Sadar Rajni Singh Baaghi on Wednesday carried with her an idol of 'Laddu Gopal' as she filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly polls. "He is my 'saarthi' (charioteer) and he will ensure my victory," the 33-year-old candidate said.

Impressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign, Singh paid a visit to the Congress general secretary and was soon confirmed as the party candidate from Budaun Sadar.

Her name was figured in the first list announced by Priyanka Gandhi.

Talking to PTI after submitting her nomination papers, Singh said she had previously carried the idol of Laddu Gopal, a child form of Lord Krishna while filing her nomination for the Zila panchayat elections last year. She said she not only won by all her rival candidates had to forfeit their security deposits. "He is my charioteer. Just as Krishna was Arjuna's charioteer in Mahabharata and the Pandavas were victorious, He will ensure my victory in the Assembly elections,'' she said.

By His grace, all my opponents will end up forfeiting their security money, she claimed.

Hailing from Kanakpur village under Dataganj tehsil, Singh worked as a manager at a gas agency in Birampur but quit her job after marriage. Rajni Singh added the suffix ''Baaghi'' (rebel) to her name after obtaining the Assembly ticket.

During the campaign trail earlier in the day, Singh also carried flute and garland, considered as the deity's favorites, to invoke His blessings. "This gives me a sense of security and confidence," she said.

Singh said as it is difficult to carry the idol during the door-to-door campaigning, "I move out of the house only after completing all my duties towards my Lord and seeking His permission."

