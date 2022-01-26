Former CM Farook remembered

Puducherry, Jan 26 (PTI): Leaders and workers of Congress on Wednesday paid homage to a portrait of former Chief Minister of Puducherry M O H Farook at the party office here on his 12th death anniversary.

Farook was three-time Chief Minister of Puducherry in 1967, 1968 and 1969, He was also elected to Lok Sabha from Puducherry in 1991, 1996 and 1999 and served as Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Tourism between 1991 and 1992, After serving as Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia in 2004, he became Governor of Jharkhand and Kerala.

He was responsible for the establishment of a university in the Central sector at Kalapet near here in 1984 and also an All India Radio station in 1968 and a Doordarshan Kendra in Puducherry in 1985.

He maintained cordial relations with almost all political parties and was also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

