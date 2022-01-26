R-Day event: Warmth missing as Bengal governor, CM come face to face

The shadow of recent run-ins between the West Bengal governor and the Mamata Banerjee government fell on the Republic Day programme here, when Jagdeep Dhankhar and the chief minister came face to face at the venue.

Though Banerjee greeted Dhankhar when the latter approached her after reaching the venue, the natural warmth of the Trinamool Congress supremo was clearly missing.

Banerjee was seen not getting up from her chair until the governor came close to her. It was seen that at one point of time the CM turned her face away when Dhankhar was seen saying something to her.

At the photo session, Banerjee kept a distance from the governor and stood close to state assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee with whom Dhankhar had a spat on the previous day.

While speaking to the media after paying floral tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the Assembly premises on National Voters Day, Dhankhar not only castigated the speaker and the chief minister but also described the political condition in West Bengal as “horrible and frightening” He had come down heavily on the Speaker, accusing him of violating constitutional norms and not providing information sought by him, including details of the assembly resolution on the extension of BSF’s area of operation.

Reacting to Dhankhar's accusations, the Speaker had said it was ''extremely discourteous'' of the governor to have made such remarks.

Dhankhar has had several run-ins with the West Bengal government over various issues including appointment of vice chancellors of state universities and asking the chief secretary and police chiefs to appear before him.

