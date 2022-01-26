Left Menu

'Kalyan Singh's son got my nomination rejected', says Shiv Sena candidate Guddu Pandit

He also alleged that Raju Bhaiya can get him killed.He said he will approach the high court for justice.Pandit had defeated Singh in the 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections.

Two-time BSP MLA from Debai seat Shri Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit has accused former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's son and Etah MP Rajveer Singh of getting his nomination rejected.

Pandit had earlier alleged that it was at the behest of Rajveer Singh alias Raju Bhaiya that Samajwadi Party refused to give him a ticket. The nomination of Pandit, contesting as Shiv Sena candidate, was allegedly rejected due to the lack of ‘Form B’. Pandit said there is no chance he could forget to attach the said form and blamed Raju Bhaiya for the rejection. He also alleged that Raju Bhaiya can get him killed.

He said he will approach the high court for justice.

Pandit had defeated Singh in the 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections. He said it is because of these defeats Raju Bhaiya has been nursing a grudge against him.

