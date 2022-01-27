Left Menu

Italy's centre-right says will abstain in Thursday's presidential vote

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 15:06 IST
Italy's centre-right parties will abstain in Thursday's presidential election but plan on backing a candidate with a "high institutional value" in future ballots, the bloc said in a joint statement.

The decision means Thursday's fourth ballot, which is set to start in parliament at 1000 GMT, will once again fail to produce a winner. The move also gives Italy's deeply divided parties more time to try to find a mutually acceptable candidate.

The centre-right, which includes the League, Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia, said they wanted to see two presidential votes held on Friday, a signal that the bloc is eager to speed up the election process.

