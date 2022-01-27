Cop martyred in Naxal ambush continues to inspire youth in Chhattisgarh village

Over a decade after police constable Basil Toppo was martyred in a deadly Naxal ambush, his heroic act continues to inspire youngsters of his native village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Jashpur district.

Locals can be seen paying obeisance to the martyr's statue installed by his family at Perva Aara village, located Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, around 400 km away from capital Raipur.

"It is said that the martyrs never die, they live in the hearts of people. We wanted our braveheart son to be remembered forever so we built his memorial in front of our house and placed a life-size statue of him," Basil's father Nirmal Toppo said.

The martyred policeman's mother, Safiana Toppo and other family members look after the memorial, he said.

According to the Toppo family, Basil had joined the Chhattisgarh police in 2007 at the age of 26 and was martyred four years after joining the service.

Basil was deployed at Bhadrakali police camp under Bhopalpatnam police station in Bijapur district. On August 19, 2011, he was heading to his camp with his colleagues when the Naxals ambushed them. ''Basil sustained three to four bullet wounds and was among 11 policemen killed in the deadly attack," his cousin Arun Toppo told PTI.

''The family decided to build something in his memory. We requested local politicians and administration, but they did not pay heed to our request. So, we decided to do it on our own," he said.

Arun, who is a healthcare worker, said that Basil's father and the family bought a small piece of land in front of their house from a local and installed a life-size statue of the martyr there in 2012.

The statue was crafted in Kolkata, while labourers from villages in the neighbouring state constructed the memorial, he added.

Basil's mother visits the memorial regularly to see her beloved son and showers all her affection to convince herself that he is still with her, Arun said.

"Residents of the village still remember my brother's martyrdom and they are all proud of him. Flag hoisting ceremonies are held on Independence Day and Republic Day in front of the memorial and people also pay respect to him on festivals. Women and girls tie rakhi to the statue on Rakshabandhan," he said.

Local youth see Basil as an inspiration and hold sporting events such as football and cricket tournaments in his memory every year, he said. Basil's younger sister, who is married, got the compensatory appointment in the police department and is currently posted at Bagbahar police station of the district, Arun added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)