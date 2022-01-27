Left Menu

'To hell with the administration', SP candidate Mukhiya Gurjar lashed out at authorities

In a video that is going viral, Samajwadi Party's candidate Mukhiya Gurjar Mukhiya Gurjar can be heard lashing out at the administration stating that he landed in prison 16 times.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:54 IST
Samajwadi Party's candidate Mukhiya Gurjar. Image Credit: ANI
In a video that is going viral, Samajwadi Party's candidate Mukhiya Gurjar Mukhiya Gurjar can be heard lashing out at the administration stating that he landed in prison 16 times. Gurjar who is an SP candidate from Hasanpur in Amroha stirred up a controversy with some statements about the administration and was booked for failing to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

In the viral video, Gurjar said, "Prashasan ki aisi ki taisi...16 baar jail ja chuka hoon (To hell with the administration. I have been to jail 16 times)." "I've opened a workshop where I 'repair' such people (like the sitting MLA). I am a follower of Mulayam Singh Yadav. I did not remove Mulayam Singh Yadav's photograph while I was in BJP. To hell with them," Mukhiya Gurjar added in a viral video.

Later, the police filed an FIR against him for violating the model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines. "An FIR has been filed against Mukhiya Kumar for violating the model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines. Further investigation is underway," Amroha Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said.

Elections on 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting from February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

