91 more nominations filed for Punjab assembly polls

A total of 91 nominations were filed for the next month's Punjab assembly polls on Thursday.

Prominent among those who filed their nominations included minister and sitting MLA and Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Ludhiana West and Aam Aadmi Party leader Aman Arora from Sunam.

A total of 103 nominations have been filed so far, said Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju.

The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

