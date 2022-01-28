Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro on Friday announced his withdrawal as a TMC candidate from Goa's Fatorda constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-01-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 11:49 IST
Goa polls: Ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro steps down as TMC candidate from Fatorda
The TMC press conference in Goa. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro on Friday announced his withdrawal as a TMC candidate from Goa's Fatorda constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls. "I announce my withdrawal as Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda and hand over the baton to a young woman advocate. That has been the policy of the party - to empower the women," said Luizinho Faleiro.

The TMC's new candidate for the Fatorda constituency is Seoula Avilia Vas. According to Faleiro, he has taken the decision after 'could not do justice' in the last election. "My earlier experience says that when I fought the election last time, we could not do justice to them. To replace me, we have a very able Flora, who will represent the Fatorda constituency," he added.

He said that he had consulted the party leaders before stepping down as Fatorda's candidate. "I've taken this decision after consulting our party's national chairman because I would like to fight and campaign all over Goa for all the TMC candidates so that they can perform well," said the TMC's National vice-president. Speaking at the press conference Mahua Moitra said, "We are here in Fatorda to put up a fight and defeat the BJP. We are here not as the last moment option but a true and honest option to people of Fatorda who do not want BJP."

"We have chosen a woman who is a fighter, an activist and most important she is not connected to a political family. That is what Mamata Banerjee wants to do", said Moitra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

