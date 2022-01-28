Left Menu

Italy parliament to hold two presidential voting rounds per day

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:20 IST
Italy parliament to hold two presidential voting rounds per day
Italy's parliament will hold two votes per day starting on Friday for the election of the head of state, the lower house chief said. Parliament will make a fifth attempt to elect a new president on Friday, with the centre-right parties trying to push through a candidate from their own ranks for the powerful role.

On Friday, the voting will take place at 1000 GMT and 1600 GMT, while on Saturday votes will be cast at 0830 GMT and 1530 GMT.

