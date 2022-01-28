Putin to hold meeting with German business people, says Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin was preparing to hold a meeting with German business people and that a date would be announced in due course.
Putin addressed Italian business leaders in a video-conference that went ahead on Wednesday despite a call from Rome for executives not to attend amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.
