Putin to hold meeting with German business people, says Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:35 IST
Putin to hold meeting with German business people, says Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin was preparing to hold a meeting with German business people and that a date would be announced in due course.

Putin addressed Italian business leaders in a video-conference that went ahead on Wednesday despite a call from Rome for executives not to attend amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

