Russia's Putin, China's Xi to focus talks on European security -Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:49 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin's talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would mostly focus on European security and Russia's dialogue with NATO and the United States, amid heightened tensions over Ukraine.

Putin will travel to China next month to hold talks and attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The two leaders will also discuss trade and space, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov also said that Putin may give his assessment of the U.S. and NATO responses to Russia's security demands during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron later on Friday.

