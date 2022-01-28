Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks to calm down "panic" over Russia tensions

That's not the case." "I am not saying an escalation is not possible...(but) we don't need this panic." He said that was the message he gave U.S. President Joe Biden in their phone call on Thursday and that Russia was trying to intimidate Ukraine.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:18 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks to calm down "panic" over Russia tensions
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he could not rule out a further escalation of tensions with Russia but he criticised what he said was too much "panic" weighing on the economy. He spoke after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States and NATO had not addressed Moscow's main security demands in the East-West standoff over Ukraine, but that he was ready to keep talking.

Speaking at a news conference, Zelenskiy said: "I don't consider the situation now more tense than before. There is a feeling abroad that there is war here. That's not the case." "I am not saying an escalation is not possible...(but) we don't need this panic."

He said that was the message he gave U.S. President Joe Biden in their phone call on Thursday and that Russia was trying to intimidate Ukraine. Ukraine was stabilising its hryvnia currency with FX reserves, as well as asking military, political and economic support from the West, he said, adding the country needed 4-5 billion dollars to stabilise its economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022