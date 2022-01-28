Left Menu

BJP leader booked for threatening on-duty cop in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:38 IST
A local BJP leader and two others have been booked for threatening a cop on duty here, police on Friday said.

“District President Madhu Sharma on January 24 had threatened police on duty when her vehicle was stopped at 100-bed hospital Vrindavan for checking,” the FIR filed by static magistrate Devendra Singh in Vrindavan Kotwali said.

According to police, when she was stopped for checking, she threatened the official on duty that she will make him lose his job if he doesn’t back off.

“Chup ho ja varna teri vardi abhi utarva dungi,” she was allegedly heard saying in the video of the incident which found its way to social media. She, along with other two, were booked under sections 353, 504, and 188 of the Indian Penal Code, police added.

