Left Menu

In Raj budget, govt will try to ensure businesses, industries hit by Covid gain momentum: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that in the upcoming budget, the state government will try to ensure that industries and businesses facing problems due to coronavirus pandemic gain momentum and every section gets new opportunities for progress.He said the revenue of the state has come down due to the pandemic and economic activities have also been adversely affected.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 00:15 IST
In Raj budget, govt will try to ensure businesses, industries hit by Covid gain momentum: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that in the upcoming budget, the state government will try to ensure that industries and businesses facing problems due to coronavirus pandemic gain momentum and every section gets new opportunities for progress.

He said the revenue of the state has come down due to the pandemic and economic activities have also been adversely affected. ''In such a situation, it will be our endeavour that in this difficult period the needy section gets support, employment opportunities increase and the economy gets back on track. For this, the state government will make all possible provisions in the coming budget,'' Gehlot said.

He said the last two years have been challenging due to the pandemic but with the cooperation of all sections of society, the state government has given an impetus to development works by doing excellent financial management even in such a situation.

Gehlot said the government has ensured that along with better health services, the needy get adequate social security.

He was addressing a meeting of the State Level Tax Advisory Committee. In the meeting, the committee members gave suggestions for the state budget.

The chief minister said the government implemented the amnesty scheme in the budget of 2021-22 under which full relief has been given to the businessmen affected by Covid by providing 100 per cent rebate in interest and penalty.

He urged entrepreneurs to include revenue earning measures in their suggestions, keeping in view the present circumstances, so that the state government can be facilitated in discharging its social responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022