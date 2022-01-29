'Election king' again files papers for poll

Coimbatore Jan 29 (PTI): Known by the moniker 'Election King', K Padmarajan filed nomination for the local body elections scheduled for February 19. This is the 227th time he is filing the papers. As the date for filing of nomination for the polls started today, Padmarajan was first among the contestants to file the papers.

With the highest number of contests, he found place in record books as the most unsuccessful candidate.

In the tyre business, Padmarajan first contested from Mettur in 1986 as an independent and from there he contested against Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Lucknow), Manmohan Singh, P V Narasimha Rao (Nandyal), Pranab Mukherjee, Pratibha Patil, K R Narayanan and A P J Abdul Kalam.

The 62-year-old Padmarajan is now contesting from Verakkalpudur (ward-2).

