Italy's ruling parties to ask Mattarella to remain president -LEU

Italy's ruling parties have agreed to ask President Sergio Mattarella to remain in office after parliament failed to find an alternative candidate, the head of the leftist LEU party said on Saturday.

"It is a great joy," Roberto Speranza told reporters following a meeting of coalition chiefs.

There was no immediate comment from Mattarella's office. The president has always made clear he does not want another seven-year term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)