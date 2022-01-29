Left Menu

Gujarat: Two groups clash over social media posts in Rajkot

They asked each other to remove the posts and agreed to meet at a spot to discuss the matter. While dispersing, one of them damaged the motorcycle of a person from the other group, he added.An FIR was lodged against the group under sections 506 criminal intimidation, 427 mischief causing damage to property, and 114 abettor present when crime committed of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 29-01-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:43 IST
Gujarat: Two groups clash over social media posts in Rajkot
  • Country:
  • India

Instagram 'stories' and a discussion on it on a Whatsapp group led to a clash between people from two religious communities in Gujarat's Rajkot city, after which a case was registered, a police official said on Saturday.

A Bhaktinagar police station official said members of the two communities met to resolve the issue at a pre-decided spot on Thursday night, but things got out of hand and the motorcycle of one person was damaged, he said.

''Individuals from two religious communities posted Instagram stories, which are auto-deleted after 24 hours, and claimed their sentiments were hurt. They asked each other to remove the posts and agreed to meet at a spot to discuss the matter. Nearly half a dozen people from both sides arrived on Thursday night,'' Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Meena said.

''They were forced to disperse by a police patrol van as night curfew is in place for the coronavirus outbreak. While dispersing, one of them damaged the motorcycle of a person from the other group,'' he added.

An FIR was lodged against the group under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to property), and 114 (abettor present when crime committed) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022