Only 317 nominations filed on fourth day of filing, says Punjab CEO

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Saturday said only 317 nominations were filed in the state on the fourth day of filing.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:52 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Saturday said only 317 nominations were filed in the state on the fourth day of filing. With 302 nominations filed on earlier days, now the total number of nominations filed in the state is 619.

The CEO urged electors to make maximum use of the Mobile Application 'Know Your Candidate', using which electors can know the particulars and criminal antecedents of any candidate with their photo. He said that the mobile app has been developed to provide wide publicity and greater awareness regarding criminal antecedents of contesting candidates to ensure transparent elections. This app can be downloaded from Google play store and Apple App Store and the link is also available on the Commission's website, he informed.

Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

