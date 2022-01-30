Left Menu

UP polls: Notice issued to SP-RLD candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana for violating code of conduct, COVID-19 protocols while mass campaigning

Ahead of Assembly elections, a notice has been issued against Avtar Singh Bhadana, a candidate from the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, for violating code of conduct and COVID-19 protocols after he was seen conducting a mass campaign in a video on social media, said Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Kumar.

ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2022 09:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 09:26 IST
UP polls: Notice issued to SP-RLD candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana for violating code of conduct, COVID-19 protocols while mass campaigning
Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Assembly elections, a notice has been issued against Avtar Singh Bhadana, a candidate from the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, for violating code of conduct and COVID-19 protocols after he was seen conducting a mass campaign in a video on social media, said Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Kumar. "We have received a video that was obtained through social media, in which a candidate from Jewar Vidhan Sabha, Avtar Singh Bhadana could be seen mass campaigning in the Thana Dankaur area under Astoli and prima facie, is showing violation of the code of conduct and COVID-19 protocol," Kumar told ANI.

"In the said case, the report was sent by SHO Dankaur to the Returning Officer Jewar Vidhan Sabha on the same day, January 26, in continuation of which notice has been issued by the Returning Officer, Jewar Vidhan Sabha," he added. Elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held on April 29. Results of the elections will come out on May 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022