LDF MLA targets Kerala Lokayukta, faces flak from Oppn.

Jaleel, who was forced to quit as the state Higher Education minister in April last year from the previous Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet after the Lokayukta held he had ''abused'' his position as a public servant to obtain a favour for a relative, took to Facebook to the make the remarks.

Lokayukta has not responded to the allegations of Jaleel but the opposition Congress and the BJP slammed the Left MLA, accusing him of making attempt to destabilise the agency.

Jaleel levelled serious allegations against Lokayukta amid a row in the state over the LDF government's move to curb the powers of the agency by promulgating an ordinance.

Attacking Jaleel, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, said the attempt to destabilise the Lokayukta came when the case against the chief minister and a minister were pending before it.

''When that attempt was thwarted, they decided to personally attack the Lokayukta'', Satheesan, a senior Congress leader, said in a statement.

Reacting to Jaleel's allegation, BJP state president K Surendran alleged the Left government was challenging the constitutional institutions in the country.

''The CPI(M) had earlier insulted the CAG and the Governor. They even dragged the President of India into unnecessary controversies. Jaleel is now batting for the chief minister and the Left government'', Surendran alleged.

