Elections keep happening but Budget session very important, must make it fruitful: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said elections keep happening but Parliament's Budget session is very important and urged all MPs to make it fruitful.

Addressing the media ahead of the start of the Budget Session, Modi said that in today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India and asserted that confidence is being instilled in the world for India for its economic progress, vaccination program, and Made in India vaccines. ''True that polls affect sessions and debates. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for an entire year and therefore, it is very important,'' Modi said.

''The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity there would be in the coming year to take the country to new economic heights,'' he said. Modi also called for discussions with an open mind to help take the country on the path to development swiftly.

The session comes ahead of assembly polls in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa.

