FM tables Economic Survey in Rajya Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled a copy of the Economic Survey 2021-22 in Rajya Sabha.As soon as the House assembled, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made obituary references on the passing away of sitting member Dr Mahendra Prasad ex-members Jayanta Roy, Debendra Nath Barman, M Moses and Ganeshwar Kusum and legendary Kathak dancer Pandi Birju Maharaja. Soon after the Economic Survey 2021-22 and the statistical appendix was tabled, the House was adjourned for the day.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix in Rajya Sabha. (Photo credit: Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled a copy of the Economic Survey 2021-22 in Rajya Sabha.

As soon as the House assembled, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made obituary references on the passing away of sitting member Dr Mahendra Prasad; ex-members Jayanta Roy, Debendra Nath Barman, M Moses and Ganeshwar Kusum; and legendary Kathak dancer Pandi Birju Maharaja. Members observed a brief silence as mark of respect to the departed souls.

The Secretary General also laid on the table a statement showing bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during 255th session of the Rajya Sabha and assented by the President of India. Soon after the Economic Survey 2021-22 and the statistical appendix was tabled, the House was adjourned for the day. The chairman also urged the members to maintain social distance in the Upper House and sit in allotted seats in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

