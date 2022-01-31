C M Ibrahim will not leave Cong, says U T Khader

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior leader C M Ibrahim will never leave the Congress, newly appointed deputy leader of the Congress legislature party in Karnataka U T Khader said on Monday.

Addressing reporters here, Khader said there is no question of the senior leader quitting the party. The party has always recognised Ibrahim’s contributions and will continue to do so in future, Khader said.

Khader also said there is no link between his appointment as CLP deputy leader and the disgruntlement of Ibrahim.

The Mangaluru MLA said his new post is a great responsibility and he will work more effectively against the ''failures of the BJP government in the state''.

