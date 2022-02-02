Amit Shah slams SP, BSP, says 'Bua-Bhatija' govts pushed UP to BIMARU state category

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments for pushing Uttar Pradesh to the category of BIMARU states saying the "bua-bhatija governments are not good for UP". Addressing a gathering at Atrauli, Shah said, "The elections of 2014, 2017, 2019 have been the ones that changed the fate of Uttar Pradesh. The casteist governments of bua-bhatija could not do any good to UP; the state came under the category of BIMARU state. The BJP government worked to bring about a change."

BIMARU is an acronym formed from the first letters of the names of the Indian states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. It was coined by Ashish Bose in the mid-1980s. BIMARU has a resemblance to a Hindi word meaning "sick". Lauding the BJP-led state government for helping revive Aligarh's lock industry, Shah said, "The governments of bua-bhatija had closed down the lock factory of Aligarh. The BJP government promoted the lock industry under one district-one product. Now hundreds of lock manufacturing factories have started here again."

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

