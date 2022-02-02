Left Menu

Guj: Congress members, film artistes join BJP

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:26 IST
Several Congress members including the children of a former state minister along with some prominent Gujarati film artistes joined the ruling BJP here on Wednesday.

Former Gujarat finance minister and Congress leader Babubhai Shah's daughter Jagruti Shah and son Gautam Shah joined the saffron party with 44 other Congress members at the BJP headquarters here.

Those who crossed over to the BJP also included former Kutch city and district Congress chief.

Jagruti Shah has been district panchayat president and vice president of the district Mahila Congress.

Some film artists including renowned actor Falguni Rawal, Bhakti Kubawat, Mamta Soni and Kamini Patel also joined the BJP.

State BJP chief C R Paatil was present on the occasion.

BJP general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela said that Jagruti Shah had made a great contribution to the development of Kutch, especially the Rapar area. Assembly polls are due in Gujarat at the end of this year.

