Left Menu

Nadda to conduct public programs in Hapur, Moradabad, Noida today

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will conduct public programs in Hapur, Moradabad and Noida on Saturday to campaign for the BJP, announced BJP.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 01:08 IST
Nadda to conduct public programs in Hapur, Moradabad, Noida today
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will conduct public programs in Hapur, Moradabad and Noida on Saturday to campaign for the BJP, announced BJP. He will conduct public meetings at 12:40 pm and 3:20 pm in the Assembly constituencies of Hapur and Moradabad respectively on Saturday, added BJP.

He will conduct the public meeting at Brahma Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Modinagar Road, Hapur while in Moradabad, he will conduct a public meeting at Rahi Hotel Maidan, as per BJP. He will interact with the public at 5:35 pm in Sector 12, Noida and communicate with voters at 5.50 pm in Bhaurao Devras Inter College in Noida, said the BJP.

"A public program of BJP National President JP Nadda in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 5, 2022," tweeted BJP (roughly translated from Hindi). In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
3
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022