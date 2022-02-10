Philippines poll body dismisses petitions against Marcos Jr

Left Menu

The complaints centred on a decades old tax offences that Marcos was convicted of while in public office, which petitioners said should have made him ineligible to run in any election, citing a tax law that prescribes a lifetime ban. One of the petitioners described the commission's decision as a "major setback for the country's electoral democracy".

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:45 IST
The Philippines Commission on Elections has dismissed consolidated petitions seeking the disqualification of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr, a spokesperson for the commission said on Thursday.

The petitions were dismissed for "lack of merit", James Jimenez said on Twitter. The complaints centred on a decades old tax offences that Marcos was convicted of while in public office, which petitioners said should have made him ineligible to run in any election, citing a tax law that prescribes a lifetime ban.

One of the petitioners described the commission's decision as a "major setback for the country's electoral democracy". "It is a missed opportunity to defend the truth and protect the public from a large-scale election swindle by a convicted tax evader," left-wing Akbayan group said in statement.

There was no immediate comment from Marcos. A division of the poll body last month dismissed a separate complaint https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-poll-body-rejects-petition-bar-marcos-presidential-race-2022-01-17 seeking to block the late dictator's son presidential bid, ruling that his prior tax violations should not derail his run.

Marcos has emerged as a clear favourite in the May 9 elections to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte. Apart from Marcos, also vying for presidency are vice president Leni Robredo, boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao, Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso and senator Panfilo Lacson, among others.

