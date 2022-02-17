Left Menu

NC chief Abdullah exhorts party workers to intensify mass outreach drive

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 21:14 IST
NC chief Abdullah exhorts party workers to intensify mass outreach drive
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday urged his party workers to intensify mass outreach to help address people's problems and asked elected representatives to rededicate themselves to the development of rural areas.

Abdullah visited the residence of senior party leader Tariq Bhatt in Reasi and enquired about his health.

Interacting with NC workers there, he urged them to intensify mass outreach and help people in getting their problems redressed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

''Put in your best to solve the problems of the people on the development front with a sense of commitment,'' he told the party workers, adding the service to the people has been core of the National Conference's political philosophy.

''The elected representatives should rededicate themselves in rural development as people have many expectations from the National Conference,'' he said.

Abdullah also interacted with party workers in Katra. Several party delegations met Abdullah and apprised him about the difficulties being faced by grassroots-level democratic institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022