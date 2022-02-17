NC chief Abdullah exhorts party workers to intensify mass outreach drive

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday urged his party workers to intensify mass outreach to help address people's problems and asked elected representatives to rededicate themselves to the development of rural areas.

Abdullah visited the residence of senior party leader Tariq Bhatt in Reasi and enquired about his health.

Interacting with NC workers there, he urged them to intensify mass outreach and help people in getting their problems redressed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

''Put in your best to solve the problems of the people on the development front with a sense of commitment,'' he told the party workers, adding the service to the people has been core of the National Conference's political philosophy.

''The elected representatives should rededicate themselves in rural development as people have many expectations from the National Conference,'' he said.

Abdullah also interacted with party workers in Katra. Several party delegations met Abdullah and apprised him about the difficulties being faced by grassroots-level democratic institutions.

