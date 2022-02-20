Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Macron talk about ways of immediate de-escalation in east Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had an "urgent" phone conversation with the French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed possible ways of immediate de-escalation and political-diplomatic settlement in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has reported an increase in ceasefire violations by Russia-backed separatists recently, and Kyiv's Western allies are concerned that Russia is poised to launch a military offensive against Ukraine. Russia denies any plans to attack its neighbour.

"(I)Informed about the aggravation on the frontline, our losses, the shelling," Zelenskiy wrote in a tweet.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

