Zelenskiy and Macron talk about ways of immediate de-escalation in east Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had an "urgent" phone conversation with the French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed possible ways of immediate de-escalation and political-diplomatic settlement in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine has reported an increase in ceasefire violations by Russia-backed separatists recently, and Kyiv's Western allies are concerned that Russia is poised to launch a military offensive against Ukraine. Russia denies any plans to attack its neighbour.
"(I)Informed about the aggravation on the frontline, our losses, the shelling," Zelenskiy wrote in a tweet.
