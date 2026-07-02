Court Blocks Reinstallation of Controversial Exhibits
A U.S. appeals court has temporarily halted a judge's order to reinstall exhibits removed by the Trump administration from national parks, relating to slavery and climate change. The decision allows the ongoing removal and alteration of interpretive materials, with legal proceedings still in play.
The U.S. appeals court has placed a pause on a prior ruling that demanded the Trump administration reinstate various exhibits removed from national parks. These exhibits tackled sensitive topics like slavery and climate change. The removal was part of a directive targeting displays deemed 'inappropriately disparaging' to American history.
Judge Angel Kelley had earlier determined the removals were an attempt to manipulate historical narratives. Representing historians and scientists, various groups alleged the administration's actions bordered on censorship. A panel of judges, all appointed by Democratic presidents, postponed the ruling, suggesting the government may succeed in its appeal.
The legal hold allows the continued removal of critical historical content. Brooke Menschel from Democracy Forward calls it a temporary setback. Meanwhile, the National Park Service, under the U.S. Department of the Interior, has not made any immediate comments regarding the court's decision.