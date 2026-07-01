Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Us President Donald Trump Reported More Than Billion In Income From His Familys Crypto Ventures Last Year

U.S. President Donald Trump reported an income exceeding $1.4 billion in 2025 from family crypto ventures. The disclosure highlights the substantial financial impact of digital currencies, leveraged by policies perceived as supportive of the crypto industry.

The president's annual filing with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics reveals that nearly $800 million was sourced from World Liberty Financial, a company co-founded by Trump and his sons. This income included over $520 million in token sales. Trump's crypto endeavors underline the transformative effect of digital assets on his wealth.

Meanwhile, Trump's traditional businesses, including iconic golf and resort facilities, experienced a 15% revenue surge, with Mar-a-Lago revenues increasing significantly. Despite ethical debates over the blending of business and governance, the Trump Organization asserts its commitment to transparency through comprehensive disclosures.