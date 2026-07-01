Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls
The U.S. Commerce Department has lifted export controls on Anthropic's AI models, Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, after a temporary suspension over national security risks. Access to these models will resume, allowing trusted organizations to use them while the government continues to monitor potential AI threats.
The U.S. Commerce Department has rescinded export controls on Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models, granting the company the ability to restore access. This decision comes less than three weeks after a suspension order was issued due to national security concerns.
In an announcement on X, Anthropic confirmed that it will begin restoring model access the following day. Previously, the company had to disable its advanced AI models in response to an export-control order on June 12. The government has since allowed the Claude Mythos 5 model to be used by selected trusted U.S. organizations.
The move reflects Washington's ongoing scrutiny of new AI model releases to preempt potential threats they may pose. While government vetting has drawn criticism from industry leaders like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, efforts to enhance AI safety and governance continue to attract significant attention.