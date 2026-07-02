Heroic Rescue in Venezuela: Security Guard Saved Amidst Earthquake Devastation

By Alberto Fajardo And Mayela Armas Catia La Marla Guaira

In a dramatic rescue effort, Venezuelan and international teams successfully saved a security guard trapped under rubble for days following deadly earthquakes.

Despite precarious conditions, Hernan Alberto Gil was extracted from the Galerias Playa Grande shopping center after seven intense days amid cheering crowds.

The earthquakes underscored severe challenges, community resilience, and a cooperative global response, yet questions remain over the official handling of the aftermath.