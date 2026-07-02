Heroic Rescue in Venezuela: Security Guard Saved Amidst Earthquake Devastation

Rescuers in Venezuela triumphantly saved Hernan Alberto Gil, a security guard, from the rubble of the Galerias Playa Grande mall in La Guaira. After a week under debris due to earthquakes, international teams collaborated in the effort. The twin quakes left a trail of destruction and highlighted community resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | By Alberto Fajardo And Mayela Armas Catia La Marla Guaira | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:44 IST
Heroic Rescue in Venezuela: Security Guard Saved Amidst Earthquake Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic rescue effort, Venezuelan and international teams successfully saved a security guard trapped under rubble for days following deadly earthquakes.

Despite precarious conditions, Hernan Alberto Gil was extracted from the Galerias Playa Grande shopping center after seven intense days amid cheering crowds.

The earthquakes underscored severe challenges, community resilience, and a cooperative global response, yet questions remain over the official handling of the aftermath.

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