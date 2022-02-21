Left Menu

AP Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy dead

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-02-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 10:12 IST
AP Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy dead
AP Minister Goutham Reddy (Photo:Twitter/@MekapatiGoutham) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Industries and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy have died of a heart attack in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, a close aide said.

He was 50 and is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.

Goutham Reddy returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state.

Goutham Reddy was the son of ex-MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

He was first elected to the AP Assembly in 2014 from the Atmakuru constituency in his native SPS Nellore district. He was re-elected in 2019 and became a Minister in the first YSR Congress government. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, TDP state president K Atchannaidu, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and several others condoled the death of Goutham Reddy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022