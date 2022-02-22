Ukrainian president speaks to Biden as Russia recognises separatist regions
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 01:37 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden as Russia moved to recognise two regions controlled by Russian-backed separatists as independent.
Zelenskiy tweeted he also planned to speak to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that he was starting a meeting of his national security and defence council.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA
Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit Russia on Thursday
Japan lodges protest against Russia over upcoming firing drills near South Kurils