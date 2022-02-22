Ukrainian president speaks to Biden as Russia recognises separatist regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden as Russia moved to recognise two regions controlled by Russian-backed separatists as independent.

Zelenskiy tweeted he also planned to speak to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that he was starting a meeting of his national security and defence council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)