President Biden will travel to Wisconsin on March 3
Updated: 25-02-2022 06:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 06:35 IST
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Wisconsin on March 3, to discuss the need to create more union jobs and how an infrastructure bill he signed into law will help rebuild roads and bridges in America, the White House said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Biden hit Russia with a wave of sanctions after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The measures hurt Russia's ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
