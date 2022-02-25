DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb 25

For other diaries, please see:

----------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, FEB. 25

** SINGAPORE - Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Singapore on Thursday to begin his three-day state visit at the invitation of Singaporean President Halimah Yacob. (to Feb. 26). ** ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes speech in Istanbul, takes part in NATO virtual summit - 1100 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - NATO leaders to convene at a virtual summit following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - 1330 GMT. NUR-SULTAN - Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan (final day). VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2022 (to Mar. 1). MOSCOW- Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Russia (final day).

KYIV - Foreign Ministers Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia, Gabrielius Landsbergis of Lithuania and Eva-Maria Liimets of Estonia will make a joint visit to Ukraine (final day). SINGAPORE - Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will make a state visit to Singapore (to Feb. 26). GENEVA - Vladimir Makei, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus, addresses the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva by video message – 1525 GMT. BERLIN - German health minister Karl Lauterbach speaks on COVID situation as infection wave flattens - 0900 GMT. BANGKOK - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob meets counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha during a state visit to Thailand to discuss the pandemic recovery, security, economic ties and regional issues - 1000 GMT. PARIS – Eurogroup meeting. PARIS – EU Informal meeting of ministers for the economy and finance (to Feb. 26). RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2022. (to Mar. 5). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB.27 BELARUS - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB.28

** GENEVA - WHO meeting of Council on Access to Covid Tools (ACT). GENEVA - French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian addresses U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva - 1355 GMT. GENEVA - China's foreign minister Wang Yi addresses the U.N. Human Rights Council by video amid concerns over treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in its XInjiang province. - 1030 GMT GENEVA – 49th regular session of the Human Rights Council (to April 1). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 1 GENEVA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov due to address UN Human Rights Council in Geneva - 1000 GMT. GENEVA - Vladimir Makei, minister for foreign affairs of Belarus, addresses the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva by video message - 1525 GMT

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2022 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to Congress. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2 ISLAMABAD - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Pakistan (to Mar. 3). GENEVA - Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock addresses UN Human Rights Council - 1000 GMT. GENEVA - Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba addresses U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva by video - 1020 GMT. NICOSIA - Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits Cyprus VIENNA - 26th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 3

** KINGSTON - President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, is to visit Jamaica (to Mar. 4). GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. ARLES, France – EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (to March 4) BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Mar. 4) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 5 MOSCOW – 69th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 6 KINSHASA, Congo (DRC) - Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde pay an official visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (to Mar. 10). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 8 GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9 ANKARA - Israeli President Isaac Herzog will pay a visit to Turkey upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (To Mar. 10) SOUTH KOREA - South Korea holds Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 10 TIBET – 63rd anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 11 SENDAI, Japan – 11th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 13 COLOMBIA - Colombian Senate election. COLOMBIA - Colombian House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet on fiscal stance for 2023, banking union – 1400 GMT BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 15 GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 11th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 HALABJA, Iraq – 34th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack.

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 20). AMSTERDAM - The Netherlands holds municipal elections. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 17 ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 11th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. DILI, Timor-Leste – Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23 ** DUBLIN - The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to visit the Republic of Ireland (to Mar. 25)

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 24 GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. BRUSSELS - Brussels hosts summit of European Union leaders (To Mar 25) BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to March 25). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 2 VALLETTA - Pope Francis to visit Malta (to April 3) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 4

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet on G20, banking union – 1300 GMT LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 5 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 10 PARIS, France - Presidential election (First round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY APRIL 11 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 21

** BRUSSELS - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager speaks on artificial intelligence at a Politico event - 0700 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 24 LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Slovenian National Assembly election. PARIS, France - Presidential election (Second round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 25 NEW YORK, United States - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (to Apr. 28) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

