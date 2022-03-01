Libya parliament speaker says chamber approves new government

Libya's Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh said on Tuesday the chamber had approved a new government under Fathi Bashagha after holding a vote, which was broadcast on television.

The move thrusts Libya into a new crisis with the incumbent interim government, which has said it will not cede power to any new administration until there is an election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)