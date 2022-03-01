Libya parliament speaker says chamber approves new government
Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:23 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Libya's Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh said on Tuesday the chamber had approved a new government under Fathi Bashagha after holding a vote, which was broadcast on television.
The move thrusts Libya into a new crisis with the incumbent interim government, which has said it will not cede power to any new administration until there is an election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Libya
- Parliament
- Aguila Saleh
- Fathi Bashagha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Five Turkish journalists to be jailed over Libya coverage after failed appeal
Turkey's Erdogan stresses need for Libyans to vote -media
Three Turkish journalists set for jail over Libya coverage released -lawyer
Libyan president of High Council of State calls Parliament's naming of new prime minister 'improper measure'
Libya's NOC announces opening of Tahara oilfield