QUOTES-Biden on Putin, inflation in State of the Union speech

Here are highlights of President Joe Biden's first formal "State of the Union" address on Tuesday:

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN "Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home.

Putin was wrong. We were ready." "Putin is now isolated from the world more than ever.

RUSSIAN OLIGARCHS "Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime - no more."

"We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets. We are coming for your ill-begotten gains." INFLATION

"We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation." "Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America."

INFRASTRUCTURE "We’re done talking about infrastructure weeks. We’re going to have an infrastructure decade."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)