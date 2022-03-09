Left Menu

Peru lawmakers launch new impeachment attempt as Castillo seeks Cabinet confirmation

Peruvian lawmakers on Tuesday introduced an impeachment motion to try to oust President Pedro Castillo, the second formal attempt to remove the leftist leader, on the same day his latest Cabinet sought a confirmation vote from the legislature.

Peruvian lawmakers on Tuesday introduced an impeachment motion to try to oust President Pedro Castillo, the second formal attempt to remove the leftist leader, on the same day his latest Cabinet sought a confirmation vote from the legislature. The motion alleges Castillo is morally unfit for office, citing 20 supposed violations that include the testimony of a lobbyist who has publicly accused him of corruption.

Public approval of Castillo hovers below 30% in recent polls, though the former rural schoolteacher has gained some ground recently amid unprecedented turnover among his ministers. Peru's legislature has one chamber and 130 lawmakers. Fifty of them have signed the impeachment motion, which means a majority could still support confirming his new Cabinet.

Castillo's presidency has been riddled by scandals and political instability. Since taking office in July, he has cycled through four separate Cabinets. His previous prime minister lasted only days before resigning due to allegations of domestic violence. Congress still faces an uphill battle to actually remove Castillo from office and would eventually require 87 votes. While the legislature is controlled by the opposition, an earlier impeachment attempt in December failed to gain enough votes to be admitted.

Prime Minister Anibal Torres is scheduled to seek a confirmation vote from Congress later on Tuesday, which needs 66 votes to pass. If not, Castillo will be forced to replace Torres and pick a fifth Cabinet. A member of a Marxist-Leninist party, Castillo has become more pragmatic over time, appointing some social conservatives to his Cabinet and naming a technocrat to the key finance ministry.

Peru's economy grew 13% in 2021 and exceeded its pre-pandemic levels, while its sol currency has also gained ground this year. Castillo is Peru's fifth president since 2018, when Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned minutes before an impeachment vote he was sure to lose. His successor Martin Vizcarra was ousted after an impeachment vote in 2020.

