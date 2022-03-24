Left Menu

Kremlin says Russian billionaire Abramovich played early role in Ukraine peace talks

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: (en.kremlin.ru)
The Kremlin on Thursday said sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but the process was now in the hands of the two sides' negotiating teams.

"He did take part at the initial stage," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Now the negotiations are between the two teams, the Russians and Ukrainians."

Western governments have targeted Abramovich and several other Russian oligarchs with sanctions as they seek to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over events in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

