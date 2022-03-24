Kremlin says Russian billionaire Abramovich played early role in Ukraine peace talks
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Thursday said sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but the process was now in the hands of the two sides' negotiating teams.
"He did take part at the initial stage," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Now the negotiations are between the two teams, the Russians and Ukrainians."
Western governments have targeted Abramovich and several other Russian oligarchs with sanctions as they seek to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over events in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but not stopped
Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues
Yacht linked to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich leaves Barcelona
Air raid sirens in Ukraine capital; Russians pressure cities
EU working on new sanctions on about 100 Russians, Borrell says