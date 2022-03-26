Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav elected as Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the SP Legislative Party and Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:33 IST
Akhilesh Yadav elected as Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the SP Legislative Party and Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. In a meeting held at the party's headquarters on Saturday which was attended by all the newly-elected MLAs and members of the legislative council, the decision was taken.

"Akhilesh Yadav has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the SP Legislative Party. The process of electing the Leader of Opposition will be done in Assembly, the party will write and send and it will be done there," Naresh Uttam Patel, State President, Samajwadi Party said. Yadav has already resigned on Tuesday from the Lok Sabha by handing over his resignation to Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla. He was representing Azamgarh in the Lok Sabha.

The SP leader resigned from the Lower House after winning the recently held Uttar Pradesh elections from the Karhal Assembly seat. The Samajwadi Party had won five Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections. The party's strength will be reduced to three after the resignations of Yadav and SP's Azam Khan are accepted by the Speaker.

In the recently held elections of Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party bagged 111 seats, which is a massive increase from 47 seats in 2017. The BJP returned to power in the state with over 250 seats in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022