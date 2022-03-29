Biden, European leaders to discuss Ukraine on Tuesday -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:17 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a call with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.
Biden is scheduled to convene the call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), it said.
